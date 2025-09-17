Minnesota weather: Warm again with evening rumbles Wednesday

The Brief Clouds build Wednesday with showers and storms possible in the evening. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 85 degrees. Periods of rain showers are possible over the next several days.



Wednesday starts quiet and warm before showers and thunderstorms move in later in the day.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday begins bright and warm, with above-average temperatures for much of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 85 degrees.

Clouds increase throughout the afternoon, bringing a chance for scattered showers and rumbles in the metro and southern Minnesota by the evening.

Overnight stays mostly cloudy and humid with periods of rain showers.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The unsettled weather continues through the end of the week. Thursday is warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy day with periods of showers and storms possible into the evening.

Friday brings more scattered showers and highs in the mid-70s, while Saturday looks mild with spotty drips.

The first day of fall on Monday may feature a stray shower, but temperatures hold steady in the 70s into next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: