Minnesota weather: Another hot, tropical afternoon; random rumble possible

The Brief Another tropical day in Minnesota on Monday, with highs in the 80s for the Twin Cities metro. A random rumble could fire Monday, especially across northern Minnesota, but nothing severe is expected. The tropical weather will stick around is expected to stick around for a couple more days before September-like weather returns this weekend.



Monday's weather forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The high on Monday will be around 86 degrees in the Twin Cities, with more of a Florida vibe that'll make it feel around 90 degrees.

A random rumble could fire on Monday. The best chance for some pop-up rumbles is in northern Minnesota. Severe weather is not expected.

Overnight, lows will be around 69 degrees. It'll be fairly clear but muggy, uncomfortable and stuffy.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be hotter, with highs around 90 degrees, but it'll feel more like 95 degrees in the Twin Cities.

An area of low pressure will help push the heat and humidity out, with chances for some rumbles and showers Wednesday through Friday.

Seasonable September weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the 70s expected for the Twin Cities metro.

Here's the seven-day forecast: