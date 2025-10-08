Minnesota weather: Beautiful crisp sunshine Wednesday after a frosty start

The Brief After a frosty start Wednesday morning, the afternoon will be filled with abundant sunshine. Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s for much of Minnesota. Thursday turns breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.



A frosty and cool morning gives way to beautiful sunshine and comfortable fall temperatures in Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, blue skies and light winds. Highs reach the 50s and 60s statewide, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in southwestern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 64 degrees.

Overnight won’t be as chilly, with lows dipping into the 40s for much of Minnesota and 50s in the west. Some patchy frost is possible in far eastern Minnesota, where temperatures could fall into the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A warming trend begins Thursday with a few afternoon clouds and a light breeze. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 70s Friday and through the weekend, with the next chance of rain likely holding off until Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)