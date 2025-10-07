Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine returns Tuesday ahead of a frosty night

The Brief Sunny and seasonable Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There's a freeze warning overnight in northern Minnesota while patchy frost is possible in the metro. A warming trend begins on Thursday with highs back in the 70s for the weekend.



Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the 60s before temperatures tumble overnight, bringing frost and freeze opportunities across Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The daily forecast:

Expect a quiet morning with a few passing clouds, followed by a sunny and crisp afternoon. Winds remain light from the northwest at 5–15 mph.

Highs are in the 60s south of the Interstate 94 corridor as northern regions stay cooler in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 64 degrees.

It’s going to get chilly overnight as lows dip into the 20s across northern Minnesota and the 30s elsewhere. A freeze warning is in effect for the northern half of the state, with patchy frost possible across central and southern Minnesota, including some metro suburbs.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-60s for the metro. A warming trend begins Thursday with a few clouds and a light breeze.

Highs climb back into the 70s Friday and through the weekend, with the next chance of rain holding off until Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

