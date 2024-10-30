Minnesota weather: Falling temperatures, showers likely later Wednesday

The Brief After a warm start in the metro, temperatures continue to fall into the 50s on Wednesday. The Twin Cities area could see late day showers before widespread rain arrives overnight. The showers will turn into a rain-snow mix early Thursday morning, and some areas might get some snow accumulation.



After a warm Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities, temperatures will fall into the 50s, with a chance for rain later in the day.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday morning starts off very warm in the Twin Cities metro with temperatures in the mid-70s, but that warmth won’t last. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day, reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon, and the low 50s by the evening.

Most of the day Wednesday will remain dry with cloudy skies and northerly winds at 5-15 mph. By mid to late afternoon, scattered showers and rumbles will develop in southeastern Minnesota. Showers may reach the Twin Cities before widespread rain arrives overnight.

Rain and snow on the way

Overnight, a system will push in from the south and southwest, starting as rain before shifting to a rain-snow mix early Thursday morning. Areas around the metro could get some slushy accumulation, while northern Minnesota may see a couple inches of snow accumulation.

The rain and snow will taper off by the evening for a dry but cool Halloween with temperatures in the lower 40s. Temperatures return closer to seasonable first day of November before heating back up into the 60s for the weekend.

