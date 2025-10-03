Minnesota weather: Record warmth arrives Friday and likely lingers through the weekend

The Brief Record warmth is possible in the Twin Cities metro on Friday as highs climb into the 90s. The heat lingers into Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s and gusty winds. Temperatures will return to being more seasonable in the week ahead.



Near-record heat is expected to build in the Twin Cities metro on Friday and into the weekend, with highs pushing toward 90 degrees under bright skies.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday brings a touch of humidity and potential record warmth, with highs topping out at around 90 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Minnesota will see widespread 80s, pocket low 90s in the south and west, and 70s in the northeast.

Skies will stay mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds and light southerly winds at 5–10 mph. The winds will pick up into the evening and keep overnight temperatures warm into the low 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

The weekend forecast:

The hot temperatures continue into Saturday, with a high of around 91 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, which would set a new daily record. The day will be filled with sunshine and gusty winds reaching 30–40 mph at times.

Sunday remains breezy and warm as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. A cold front moving through could bring the possibility of a light shower in the afternoon.

Looking ahead:

Much cooler and more seasonable temperatures return for the week ahead with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast :

(FOX 9)