Minnesota weather: Back to seasonable with clouds, spotty sprinkle Thursday

Seasonable temperatures return Thursday, accompanied by more clouds and a chance of a sprinkle.

Thursday's forecast

After a warm day on Wednesday, temperatures return to seasonable with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northern Minnesota will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is 67 degrees.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds, making for a gray and mostly overcast day on Thursday. As the clouds roll through, there is a chance for a spotty sprinkle in southeastern Minnesota and possibly in the Twin Cities around sunset.

Overnight, frosty conditions are possible as temperatures drop into the 30s across much of the state, with pocket 40s around the metro and southeastern Minnesota.

Looking ahead

The clouds clear out by Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine, though temperatures remain closer to seasonable at 70 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise into the low 80s before a cold front moves in later in the day, bringing a chance of rain showers. Sunday will see a return to seasonable temperatures, with a gradual warming trend expected into the start of next week, with mid to upper 70s possible by midweek.



Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: