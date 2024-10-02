Minnesota weather: Breezy sunshine as temps spike again Wednesday

The Brief It feels more like summer on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine but a stronger southwest breeze. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 80 degrees. Temperatures settle closer to seasonable for the week's end, but fluctuate into the weekend.



Expect pleasantly warm temperatures but breezy conditions for your Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast

A shift in winds from the southwest will usher in warmer air, pushing temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro will have a high of around 80 degrees, while those near the Canadian border will have cooler temperatures in the 60s.

It will be a rather gusty day with a southwest wind at 10-20+ mph, but there will be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

Overnight, conditions remain clear and calm as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

Temperatures settle closer to seasonable at the end of the week as winds shift from the north. Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with a high of 67 degrees. The clouds will clear on Friday, making way for sunny skies and a comfortable high of 70 degrees.

Temperatures will fluctuate this weekend, feeling like summer and fall. Saturday will be warm and breezy, with a high of around 82 degrees, while Sunday will see cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sunshine and quiet conditions continue into the workweek as temperatures remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

