Minnesota weather: Another bright, breezy and very mild Friday

The Brief Breezy conditions linger on Friday with southerly winds at 10-20+ mph. Temperatures remain above-average for a daytime high of 74 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. There's a chance for scattered light showers in central Minnesota overnight and into part of Saturday.



Mild and breezy conditions continue Friday before a cold front brings the possibility of light rain to parts of Minnesota overnight.

Friday forecast

Enjoy the bright and sunny start to Friday before cloud cover gradually increases into the evening. Expect southerly winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts occasionally reaching around 25 mph, though it won’t be as windy as Thursday.

The day remains mild and pleasant with a high of 74 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Much of the state will see highs in the 70s, while northwestern Minnesota has slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s due to a cold front that could bring a chance of rain.

Overnight, central Minnesota may see light, scattered showers, with mild temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and mid-50s. The rain could linger into parts of Saturday.

(FOX 9)

Weekend forecast

Cloud coverage will stick around on Saturday but clears out for some late-day sunshine, with a high of around 70 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the southwest on Sunday, bringing warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, well above the average of 57 degrees.

These above-average temperatures will continue into the early part of the week before returning to more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: