Minnesota weather: A fairly sunny, warmer, and breezier day Wednesday

The Brief A shift in the wind is kicking off a warming trend for the next several days. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 62 degrees on Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezier with plenty of afternoon sunshine.



A shift in the wind kicks off a warming trend, bringing temperatures into the 60s and breezy conditions on Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

It’s a chilly start Wednesday morning, but the cold won’t last long. A southwest breeze will usher in warmer air, kicking off a warming trend on Wednesday. Expect widespread highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 62 degrees.

High morning clouds clear out for a fairly sunny afternoon. Expect a breeze at 10-15 mph in the Twin Cities metro, and gustier conditions in southwestern Minnesota.

Overnight, the breeze sticks around as temperatures dip into the mid-40s, diminishing the chance for frosty conditions.

Warming up

On Thursday, the southerly flow keeps things warm with above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with the Twin Cities metro trying to reach 70 degrees.

Clouds begin to increase on Friday, bringing scattered showers to northwestern and parts of central Minnesota. While the metro could see a stray shower on Friday night, things will likely stay dry.

The warming trend continues through the weekend and start of the week with temperatures likely to stay in the lower to mid-70s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: