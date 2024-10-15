Minnesota weather: A bright and pleasantly cool day Tuesday

The Brief The first freeze warning of the season is in effect Tuesday morning for a large part of Minnesota. Temperatures warm to a crisp 54 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Warmer temperatures are on the way with highs in the 60s and 70s for the remainder of the week.



Expect chilly afternoon sunshine with slightly below-average temperatures in the mid-50s for your Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

It’s a cooler start for the Twin Cities metro, with temperatures starting in the 30s and the first freeze warning of the season underway. Temperatures will heat up to a brisk 54 degrees in the metro area, with widespread temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Morning clouds will break by the middle of the day, allowing plenty of afternoon sunshine. On Tuesday, expect northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Overnight temperatures dip below freezing, and the metro could see the first freeze of the season. However, it will all depend on the winds and cloud coverage to see if the first frost of the season will appear.

Midweek warm-up

The warming trend kicks off on Wednesday as winds shift out of the southwest. Temperatures rise back into the 60s on Wednesday and into the 70s by Thursday, which follows us into the weekend and the start of the week.

The remainder of the week looks relatively mild, with some breezy days and the potential for rain this weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: