Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine with a seasonable fall day Monday

The Brief Monday brings plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the 60s. The rest of the week turns cloudier with multiple chances for rain. A warm front on Thursday will temporarily boost highs back into the 70s.



Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures create a classic fall feel across Minnesota on Monday, followed by a cloudier week with chances for rain.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a pleasant start to the week with an abundance of sunshine, blue skies and a light northwest breeze at 5–15 mph.

Temperatures are seasonable with highs in the 50s up north and low 60s to the south. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 63 degrees.

The night will be quiet and cool as clouds gradually increase from the south and west. Overnight lows dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, and 40s across central and southern regions.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning ahead of widespread rain chances later in the day.

A lingering sprinkle may be possible on Wednesday morning, but the day should otherwise stay dry under cloudier conditions.

Rain chances return Thursday morning as a warm front pushes through, bringing temperatures into the 70s through Friday. Highs will settle back into the 60s for a mild weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: