Minnesota weather: A sunny Friday ahead of a seasonably mild weekend

The Brief Expect plenty of sunshine on Friday as temperatures climb into the 60s. The weekend looks pleasant, though chances of rain are possible on Sunday. A cold front moves in next week, temporarily dropping highs into the 50s.



It’s feeling like fall on Friday with blue skies, light winds and highs in the 60s across much of Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a crisp, fall-style feel with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s for much of the state, and cooler 50s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 68 degrees, accompanied by a light northwest breeze at 10–15 mph.

Overnight is clear and quiet with seasonably cool temperatures in the 30s and pockets of low 40s.

The daily forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota

What's next:

The pleasant weather continues into Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, a light southeast breeze, and a few clouds developing later in the day.

Sunday will warm into the 70s, but this also comes with windy conditions and increased cloud cover. Western and northern Minnesota will likely see showers on Sunday, with rain chances possible in the Twin Cities metro during the evening.

A cold front moves through early next week, temporarily bringing temperatures back down into the upper 50s on Tuesday, before rebounding above average by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)