Minnesota weather: Brighter afternoon with another very warm Wednesday ahead

The Brief Morning clouds will thin out for a very warm and bright afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the low and mid-80s for much of Minnesota. Temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible.



It's feeling more like summer than the start of October with highs in the 80s across much of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A stray morning sprinkle is possible before clouds start thinning out for a warm and brighter afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low and mid-80s across the state, with cooler 60s and 70s in the Arrowhead region. The Twin Cities metro tops out near 83 degrees, with southeast winds at 10–15 mph.

Overnight stays mild, with lows in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Warmer air continues to build Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine and southwest breezes.

Friday and Saturday will make a run to 90 degrees, which would be daily record highs.

Temperatures start cooling off into the 80s on Sunday ahead of fall-like weather appearing next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)