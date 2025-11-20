Minnesota weather: Another seasonably mild and fairly cloudy day Thursday

The Brief Expect a misty or lightly drizzly start before the clouds attempt to clear for patchy afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s in the Twin Cities metro. Sunshine returns Friday ahead of a much warmer weekend with highs in the 50s.



Morning drizzle will clear for a fairly cloudy Thursday as temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s across parts of Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday begins with a bit of light mist or drizzle across parts of Minnesota before a passing front helps dry things out. Clouds linger for much of the day, but some patchy sunshine may break through later in the afternoon.

Highs are in the 40s for most of the state, cooler 30s up north, and in the low 50s for southeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 49 degrees, accompanied by northwest winds at 5–15 mph.

Overnight is quiet and turns much chillier under mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the 20s statewide, with the metro dipping to around 30 degrees.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Sunshine returns Friday for a bright and tranquil day, with almost no wind and highs in the upper 40s.

The warmer weather continues into the weekend with temperatures in the low 50s, about 10 degrees above average. Saturday and Sunday look pleasant, with sunshine and occasional patches of clouds passing by.

Temperatures stay warm and mild into early next week, with a chance for rain showers late Monday into Tuesday. Much colder air is expected to arrive by the end of next week, likely making for a chilly holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

