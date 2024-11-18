Minnesota weather: Fairly cloudy Monday, rain arriving near sunset

The Brief Expect widespread rain to arrive in the Twin Cities around sunset and linger through Tuesday morning. The first part of Monday is mild and cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures dip into the 30s by mid-week, where there could be a chance for snowflakes.



Monday will be mild and cloudy with widespread rain expected later in the day.

Monday forecast

Monday starts off on a mild note with occasional sunshine, but cloud coverage will increase during the day. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph, but will turn slightly breezier later in the day with easterly winds at 15-25+ mph.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 53 degrees, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Widespread rain is expected to move from south to north, and arrive in the metro area around sunset. The rain will persist on and off through Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday.

(FOX 9)

Chilly week ahead

Showers will continue into Tuesday morning and should taper off by the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s and gradually drop into the mid-40s, though it will be windy with gusts at 35-40 mph.

By Wednesday, colder temperatures in the 30s will arrive and stick around for several days. Much of Minnesota could see a few snowflakes on Wednesday with a light dusting possible in western Minnesota.

The windy conditions will linger through Thursday, but should calm down by the end of the week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: