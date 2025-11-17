MN weather: Seasonable ahead of a rain/snow mix for some Monday night

The Brief Patchy morning sun will give way to a fairly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-40s for the Twin Cities metro. Rain will move into southern Minnesota before changing to a snowy mix likely Monday night. A rain/snow mix is possible for many south of I-94, with some in the metro staying dry while others receive light precipitation.



Monday will be fairly cloudy, quiet and seasonable before rain moves into southern Minnesota later in the day, with a changeover to a snowy mix likely Monday night.

A rain/snow mix is possible for many in Minnesota south of Interstate 94, with the Twin Cities metro likely split, some receiving light precipitation while others will likely be dry.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The Twin Cities metro with a bit of patchy sunshine before turning cloudy into the afternoon. Most of the day will be relatively quiet and seasonable with highs in the mid-40s and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Rain/snow possible for some in MN Monday night

Rain/snow possible:

A system will bring rain to southwestern Minnesota late in the day Monday that will spread across the rest of southern Minnesota into Monday evening and Monday night.

The rain will likely cool the atmosphere enough that the rain will begin to change over to snow in some areas, with splotchy accumulation possible overnight into around midnight Tuesday morning.

If conditions can cool quickly enough, localized areas could see 3 or 4 inches of slushy snowfall, making for a slippery commute Tuesday morning. The areas that have the best chance for this to occur will be in a general west to east band stretching from Marshall and Redwood Falls towards Mankato, Faribault, and Rochester. The south half of the Twin Cities metro may also see a light coating, but any major accumulation is unlikely.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Our rain/snow combination will linger for some Tuesday morning but will clear by midday for a drier and brighter afternoon with light breezes and highs either side of 40 degrees.

The temperature will try to briefly reach 50 degrees later this week. The weekend looks quiet and fairly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: