Minnesota weather: Bright, mild and much calmer Thursday

The Brief Expect a bright, calm, and mild day as passing clouds clear for afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across central and southern Minnesota. Friday turns warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Twin Cities metro.



Passing morning clouds will clear for a bright, mild, and much calmer Thursday afternoon across Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The day begins with passing clouds over central and southern Minnesota before they scoot off to the east, leading to a sunny and mild afternoon. Winds are much lighter from the south at around 5 mph.

Widespread highs will reach the low to mid-50s across central and southern Minnesota, and in the 40s in northern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 55 degrees.

Overnight will be fairly quiet with temperatures in the 30s. While skies will be clear, there’s a less likely chance of seeing the northern lights on Thursday night compared to the previous two nights.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday brings warmer temperatures in the Twin Cities metro with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and climbing into the low 70s for southwestern Minnesota.

A cold front rolls by bringing sprinkle opportunities Friday evening before dropping temperatures back into the 50s on Saturday and into the 40s on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

