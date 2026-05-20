Minnesota weather: A much brighter and warmer Wednesday

The Brief Expect plenty of sunshine and light northerly winds on Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 63 degrees, slightly below average. Warmer temperatures continue into Memorial Day weekend.



Sunshine returns Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the 60s across much of Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday turns much brighter and more pleasant across Minnesota. Expect plenty of sunshine with some high-level clouds in the afternoon. Winds remain light out of the north at around 5 mph.

Temperatures climb into the 60s statewide, though northeastern Minnesota stays a bit cooler in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach a high of around 63 degrees, still slightly below the average high of 71 degrees.

Wednesday night stays quiet and not quite as cool, with lows dipping into the mid-40s. Patchy frost remains possible across parts of northeastern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday stays quiet and pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing closer to seasonable in the upper 60s. Southeast winds increase slightly through the day.

Clouds increase Friday ahead of the next system. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Friday evening and continue into the first half of Saturday.

Showers gradually clear Saturday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s. Sunday turns much warmer, with sunshine and highs pushing into the upper 70s.

Temperatures in the 80s return by Memorial Day on Monday and continue into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)