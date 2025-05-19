Minnesota weather: Fairly cloudy, breezy as showers roll in Monday evening

The Brief It's a cooler day in Minnesota with widespread highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro will likely stay dry until the evening, when rain showers begin rolling in. Rain will become heavy and more widespread on Tuesday before transitioning to scattered showers later in the day.



It’s a cool and breezy start to the week with rain showers expected to arrive in the Twin Cities later Monday evening.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday will be fairly cloudy with an easterly breeze at 15-25+ mph. Temperatures stay well below average with widespread highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected in southwestern Minnesota during the morning, though those are likely to dissipate before reaching the metro. The Twin Cities should remain dry through most of the day, with rain showers arriving later in the day.

The rain becomes more widespread in the evening, bringing along the chance of thunder, lightning and pockets of heavy downpours.

Soaking rain ahead

What's next:

The rain will become heavier and more widespread overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing a steady soaking rain across much of the area. As the day progresses, the rain will break up into scattered showers, continuing into Wednesday before eventually tapering off.

This system could bring a decent amount of rain, especially along the Interstate 94 corridor and areas south, where 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is possible. The Twin Cities metro area is likely to receive around 1.5 inches.

Thursday will be dry with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s. Calmer and dryer conditions will continue into the weekend.

