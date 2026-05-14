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Minnesota weather: Warmer and breezy Thursday with stray late day thundershowers

By
Published  May 14, 2026 6:20am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Warm and breezy Thursday

MN weather: Warm and breezy Thursday

Expect a warm, breezy Thursday, with an isolated thundershower chance later in the afternoon and evening. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Thursday brings warm, breezy weather across Minnesota with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
    • A red flag warning is in effect for parts of the state on Thursday.
    • Isolated thundershowers are possible late Thursday, with more heat and sun expected Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A warm and breezy Thursday brings 70s and 80s across Minnesota, with a few isolated thundershowers possible later in the day.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday starts bright and warm across Minnesota, with more clouds developing later in the day. There’s a chance for isolated thundershowers to develop in central Minnesota mid-afternoon and move eastward into the evening.  

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s area wide. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 80 degrees, well above the average high of 69 degrees. 

Southerly winds are expected around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. A red flag warning is in effect for parts of Minnesota due to elevated fire danger from the windy conditions and low humidity. 

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Friday will bring dry, toasty heat with sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. 

Saturday stays warm, with highs in the low 80s and partly sunny skies. Things turn unsettled heading into the end of the weekend. Thundershower chances return on Sunday and into early next week. 

Temperatures cool back into the 60s for the week ahead.  

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota