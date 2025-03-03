Minnesota weather: Patchy sunshine and much warmer on Monday

The Brief Monday will be much warmer in Minnesota, with above-average temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Expect patchy sunshine with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. A storm system will bring widespread rain on Tuesday before transitioning to snow for a potential messy commute on Wednesday.



Monday brings patchy sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 50s ahead of a gloomy and wet Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The day will start off bright before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon, bringing the chance of a stray sprinkle.

Southerly winds at 10-15 mph will help warm temperatures into the upper 40s and 50s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 56 degrees.

Overnight, expect cloudy skies as temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s.

Chances for rain and snow

What's next:

A storm system will move in on Tuesday, bringing wind, rain and snow to areas of Minnesota. Light isolated showers in the morning will become more widespread in the afternoon.

Overnight on Tuesday, the rain is expected to transition to snow, potentially leading to a measurable accumulation and a messy commute Wednesday morning. Temperatures are cooler with highs in the 30s.

The rest of the week will be calmer and brighter with highs in the 40s. By the end of the weekend, temperatures could warm back into the 50s.

