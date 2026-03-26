Minnesota weather: Morning showers exit for a cloudy, much cooler Thursday

The Brief Light morning rain showers clear for a cloudy afternoon. Temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s with breezy north winds. Cooler air sticks around Friday before a warm-up this weekend.



A damp start gives way to a cooler, cloudier Thursday across Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday starts with pockets of light rain, especially across the northern metro and parts of central Minnesota, but should taper off by the lunch hour.

Clouds linger through the afternoon as temperatures gradually fall from the 50s in the morning into the 40s later in the day. Northerly winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel breezy and cooler.

Thursday night turns calmer as clouds begin to clear. Temperatures drop into the 20s across much of the state, with teens in northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast.

What's next:

Friday stays chilly and breezy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs reach the upper 30s with occasional sunshine.

Temperatures rebound Saturday as southwest flow returns. Highs climb back into the 50s with a steady breeze and some sunshine. Sunday will be even warmer, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Mild weather continues early next week, with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before settling back into the 50s by Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)