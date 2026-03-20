Minnesota weather: First day of spring turns bright and much warmer Friday

The Brief Friday marks the first day of spring with bright, warmer weather in Minnesota. Highs climb to around 62 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Temperatures jump into the 70s on Saturday, followed by a sharp cooldown heading into Sunday.



Spring arrives Friday with bright skies and highs in the 60s for much of Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday marks the first day of spring and it brings noticeably warmer temperatures.

Highs climb to around 62 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while central and southern Minnesota also see widespread 60s. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Skies feature a mix of sunshine and passing high clouds, allowing for filtered sunshine at times. Winds remain light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night stays mild with passing clouds and the chance for patchy fog late. Overnight lows hold in the 30s and 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings near-record warmth for the Twin Cities and points southward. The metro could reach a high of around 74 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota climbs into the 80s. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 40s and 50s.

A cold front moves through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing the chance for a few sprinkles or light rain. Temperatures cool significantly, dropping back into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s next week with continued mild conditions.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)