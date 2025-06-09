Minnesota weather: Breezy and cool with spotty showers Monday

The Brief Monday brings cooler, breezy conditions with spotty showers and highs in the 60s. Sunshine and highs in the low 80s return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possibly midweek, followed by a dry and quiet weekend.



It’s a cooler and breezy Monday with isolated showers possible across parts of Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures are on the chillier side, with highs only reaching the 50s in parts of northern Minnesota, and the 60s for the remainder of the state. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 67 degrees.

Northwest winds at 10-25 mph will add a bit of chill to the air. A few spotty shows are possible throughout the day, but should clear out by the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with brief glimpses of sunshine before clouds gradually clear overnight.

Outlook for the week

What's next:

Pleasant, sunny, and warmer temperatures are back for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look to feature high temperatures reaching close to around 80 degrees.

A few chances for showers and thunderstorms return from Wednesday night through Friday, with temperatures holding in the 70s.

The weekend calls for drier and more settled conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and cloud.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: