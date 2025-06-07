Minnesota weather: A few rounds of showers and rumbles this weekend

The Brief Pop-up showers and thundershowers are expected Saturday afternoon into the early parts of the evening. A broken line of showers and storms along a cold front moves through the state Saturday night, but looks to be out of here before daybreak Sunday morning. Warmer temperatures will arrive by midweek.



Expect showers and a few rumbles Saturday afternoon with a breeze for Sunday behind a cold front.

Weekend forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures warm up into the mid-70s for most of Minnesota this afternoon. Highs in the Twin Cities metro will top out at around 77 degrees.

Southern parts of the state will have a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. Winds stay light out of the south on Saturday, at 5-15 mph, but will pick up on Sunday from the west.

Showers and storms form along a cold front Saturday night and look to pass by the area before daybreak Sunday. Expect gusty conditions — especially in western Minnesota on Sunday. Temperatures will stay cooler for Sunday with a few showers in northern Minnesota.

Monday through Friday outlook

What's next:

We are looking cool and still breezy for Monday. Hints of scattered light rain showers continue for the first day of the work week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look nice with plenty of sunshine. A few showers and storms return to the area on Thursday and Friday.

