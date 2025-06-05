Minnesota weather: Warm with increasing clouds Thursday; a few showers ahead

The Brief Temperatures warm into the upper 70s on Thursday. Northern regions could see spotty showers and isolated rumbles, while the metro will likely stay dry. There are additional chances for showers on Friday and through the weekend.



Temperatures continue to warm on Thursday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a chance for showers in the days ahead.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Thursday, with a few spotty showers and isolated rumbles in northern parts of the state. The Twin Cities metro will likely stay dry, though clouds will increase in the afternoon, paired with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures warm up nicely, with highs in the upper 70s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 78 degrees, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Chance for showers

What's next:

There’s a better chance of scattered showers overnight into early Friday morning. Most of Friday is expected to be dry with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s.

Spotty afternoon showers are possible for the metro on Saturday, followed by a second round of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. But the weekend won't be a washout.

Upper-level wildfire smoke will likely return by the end of the weekend, leading to some hazy skies Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures trend warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: