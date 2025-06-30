Minnesota weather: Quiet Monday, warming and turning humid later this week

The Brief Expect a comfortable Monday with highs in the 70s and northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. An isolated thundershower is possible but will likely stay in northern Minnesota. Storm chances return for the Fourth of July, followed by a quieter weekend.



Morning rain will clear for a pleasant Monday in Minnesota with bright skies and highs in the 70s.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning showers will clear out of the metro, making way for a bright and quiet afternoon. An isolated thundershower is possible during the day, mainly across northern Minnesota, but most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures are comfortable with widespread highs in the 70s and northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. The Twin Cities daytime high is just shy of 80 degrees.

Skies will clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low 60s.

Turning humid and warm

What's next:

Tuesday looks sunny and warmer, with highs in the 80s. By midweek, dew points begin to rise, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Holiday weekend forecast:

The heat and humidity are building heading into the Fourth of July. Showers and storms are possible later on Friday afternoon and evening, with rain chances lingering into Saturday morning.

Behind that system, temperatures drop back to seasonable in the lower 80s for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: