Minnesota weather: Rainy start Tuesday as wildfire smoke leads to poor air quality

An air quality alert is in effect through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Rain showers are expected Tuesday morning, tapering off into a mostly cloudy and smoky afternoon. Conditions improve and turn warmer, with highs in the 70s for the remainder of the week.



A rainy morning gives way to a cloudy afternoon with lingering smoky skies and highs in the 60s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

An area of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to central and southern Minnesota on Tuesday before tapering off in the afternoon.

While the rain moves out, the clouds and smoky skies persist. Wildfire smoke from Canada will be noticeable at ground level in the Twin Cities metro area, with an air quality alert in effect through Wednesday morning. The smoke is expected to gradually shift eastward in the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures stay cooler across central and southern Minnesota with highs in the 60s. Drier areas to the north and west will see slightly warmer temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s statewide.

Warmer temperatures and brighter skies

What's next:

Conditions will improve on Wednesday with clearer air, brighter skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s. Thursday will feature sunshine, highs in the 70s and the occasional cloud drifting by.

A few scattered showers are possible on Friday, with additional chances for storms late Saturday into early Sunday.

