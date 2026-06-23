Minnesota weather: Patchy sun with scattered afternoon and evening storms Tuesday

The Brief Scattered showers and storms are possible across Minnesota on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Western Minnesota faces a level 1 risk of severe weather, with the primary threats of hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Isolated storm chances return Wednesday, followed by a quiet end to the week.



A mild Tuesday brings highs in the 70s across Minnesota, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts quiet across Minnesota before storm chances increase later in the day.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro expected to top out at around 77 degrees. Patchy sunshine breaks through at times as southerly winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

(FOX 9)

Scattered storm Tuesday afternoon and evening

What to expect:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across western Minnesota in the morning and spread east into central Minnesota during the afternoon and evening.

Western Minnesota remains under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. A few storms could produce quarter-size hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy rainfall. The more severe weather is staying southwest of Minnesota in parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska.

The greatest chances for these stronger storms run between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., on Tuesday. Most storms fade through the evening, though a few showers may linger across northern Minnesota overnight. Lows settle into the 60s.

Severe risk map as of Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, mainly along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Any pop-up activity fades quickly after sunset.

Thursday and Friday look dry and comfortable, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Conditions begin changing by the weekend as humidity increases. Highs climb into the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 90s heading into next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)