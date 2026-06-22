Minnesota weather: Bright Monday before rain chances return Tuesday

The Brief Monday brings plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s across Minnesota. Rain and storm chances return Tuesday, with isolated storm chances on Wednesday. The rest of the week looks pleasant before conditions change heading into the weekend.



A bright and comfortable Monday brings highs in the 70s before scattered rain and storm chances return Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday looks pleasant across Minnesota, with mostly sunny skies and the occasional puffy white cloud in the afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s statewide, while the Twin Cities metro tops out at around 79 degrees. Winds remain light at around 5 mph, making for a pleasant afternoon.

Monday night stays quiet with mostly clear skies and lows settling into the 50s and 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Rain and storm chances:

Clouds increase Tuesday as the next system approaches. A few storms may develop across western Minnesota during the morning before spreading east through the afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro could see scattered storms later in the day, though not everyone will receive rain.

A stray storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday, especially north of the Interstate 94 corridor, but much of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 70s.

What's next:

The remainder of the week stays comfortable with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Conditions start changing heading into the weekend as humidity levels rise and temperatures climb into the 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)