Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine and a touch more humid Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be warmer and slightly more humid across Minnesota. Upper-level wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies, though it won't impact air quality. A cold front brings a chance for isolated storms Thursday night into Friday.



Warmer weather and hazy sunshine return to Minnesota Thursday before a cold front brings isolated storm chances.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Hazy sunshine is expected throughout Thursday as upper-level wildfire smoke returns to the region. Temperatures climb into the 80s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at around 84 degrees.

The afternoon will be rather breezy due to southerly winds at 5–15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph for northern and western Minnesota.

Thursday night is mild and more humid, with passing clouds and overnight lows in the 60s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Minnesota as the cold front begins moving into the region.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The cold front continues to spread south and east Friday, bringing the chance for isolated storms in the Twin Cities metro. Behind the front, drier air moves in on Friday night, setting the stage for a very comfortable Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

Humidity begins increasing again Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Temperatures settle back into the low to mid-80s early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)