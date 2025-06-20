Minnesota weather: Warmer, more humid Friday ahead of hot and steamy weekend

The Brief Friday brings rising humidity and temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s. There's a chance of storms overnight, though it will likely stay north of the Twin Cities. The Twin Cities metro is under an excessive heat warning this weekend, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.



Heat and humidity start building on Friday ahead of a very hot and steamy weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday is mostly quiet with increasing humidity and occasional sunshine. Winds stay light out of the south at 10-15 mph.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, where heat index values will reach the triple digits. The warning will expand to central and southern Minnesota this weekend with temperatures feeling like 100 to 110 degrees.

Highs on Friday will be in the 80s for much of the state, 90s in southwestern Minnesota, and cooler in the 60s and 70s across the Arrowhead region. The Twin Cities daytime high is around 86 degrees, but it will feel warmer due to rising humidity.

Thanks to the building heat, overnight lows will remain warm in the upper 70s.

Storm chances:

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday. Parts of northern Minnesota face a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather, while the metro is under a level 2 slight risk, and southern regions are under a level 1 marginal risk. Most of the storm activity is expected to stay north of the metro.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 9

Extreme heat warning this weekend

What's next:

This weekend will be hot, steamy and breezy with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values into the tipple digits.

An extreme heat warning is in effect from noon on Saturday to 9 p.m. on Sunday for much of central and southern Minnesota, along with a heat advisory for northern regions. Due to the extreme heat, we could see record overnight lows.

Storm chances return early next week, along with more comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: