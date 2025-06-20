Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesota weather: Warmer, more humid Friday ahead of hot and steamy weekend

By
Published  June 20, 2025 6:39am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
It's a warmer and more humid Friday ahead of a hot and steamy weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Friday brings rising humidity and temperatures with highs in the 80s and low 90s.
    • There's a chance of storms overnight, though it will likely stay north of the Twin Cities.
    • The Twin Cities metro is under an excessive heat warning this weekend, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heat and humidity start building on Friday ahead of a very hot and steamy weekend. 

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday is mostly quiet with increasing humidity and occasional sunshine. Winds stay light out of the south at 10-15 mph. 

An extreme heat warning is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, where heat index values will reach the triple digits. The warning will expand to central and southern Minnesota this weekend with temperatures feeling like 100 to 110 degrees. 

Highs on Friday will be in the 80s for much of the state, 90s in southwestern Minnesota, and cooler in the 60s and 70s across the Arrowhead region. The Twin Cities daytime high is around 86 degrees, but it will feel warmer due to rising humidity. 

Thanks to the building heat, overnight lows will remain warm in the upper 70s.

Storm chances:

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday. Parts of northern Minnesota face a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather, while the metro is under a level 2 slight risk, and southern regions are under a level 1 marginal risk. Most of the storm activity is expected to stay north of the metro. 

Image 1 of 2

 

From: FOX 9

Extreme heat warning this weekend

What's next:

This weekend will be hot, steamy and breezy with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values into the tipple digits. 

An extreme heat warning is in effect from noon on Saturday to 9 p.m. on Sunday for much of central and southern Minnesota, along with a heat advisory for northern regions. Due to the extreme heat, we could see record overnight lows. 

Storm chances return early next week, along with more comfortable temperatures in the 70s. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

