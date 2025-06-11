Minnesota weather: Showers slowly increase in frequency and coverage Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spotty showers will gradually become more widespread throughout the day on Wednesday, with more rain chances expected this week.
Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Spotty morning drips will become more widely scattered through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.
Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota, with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and pocket low 80s for southern regions.
Winds remain light from the north at 5 mph. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain ahead
What's next:
Thursday turns cooler with highs in the lower 70s and a better chance of heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms.
Showers and a few rumbles linger into Friday, along with cooler highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend looks much drier and more pleasant with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound into the 80s next week, with additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: