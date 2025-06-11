Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Showers slowly increase in frequency and coverage Wednesday

By
Published  June 11, 2025 7:04am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Scattered showers on Wednesday

MN weather: Scattered showers on Wednesday

Scattered showers will slowly increase in frequency and coverage on Wednesday, with more rain expected on Thursday and Friday. FOX 9 meteorologist Keith Marler has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Spotty showers will become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening.
    • The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 75 degrees.
    • The heavier rain is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with a drier weekend ahead.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spotty showers will gradually become more widespread throughout the day on Wednesday, with more rain chances expected this week.  

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Spotty morning drips will become more widely scattered through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. 

Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota, with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and pocket low 80s for southern regions. 

Winds remain light from the north at 5 mph. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. 

More rain ahead 

What's next:

Thursday turns cooler with highs in the lower 70s and a better chance of heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms. 

Showers and a few rumbles linger into Friday, along with cooler highs in the upper 60s. 

The weekend looks much drier and more pleasant with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound into the 80s next week, with additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.   

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

Weather ForecastMinnesota