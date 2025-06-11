Minnesota weather: Showers slowly increase in frequency and coverage Wednesday

The Brief Spotty showers will become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 75 degrees. The heavier rain is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with a drier weekend ahead.



Spotty showers will gradually become more widespread throughout the day on Wednesday, with more rain chances expected this week.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Spotty morning drips will become more widely scattered through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across much of Minnesota, with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and pocket low 80s for southern regions.

Winds remain light from the north at 5 mph. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

More rain ahead

What's next:

Thursday turns cooler with highs in the lower 70s and a better chance of heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Showers and a few rumbles linger into Friday, along with cooler highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks much drier and more pleasant with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound into the 80s next week, with additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: