Minnesota weather: Smoky conditions return, quiet stable forecast ahead

The Brief An air quality alert remains in effect statewide through Saturday. Temperatures on Wednesday are in the upper 70s, with hazy skies and light northeast winds. Quiet and dry weather continues through the weekend.



Hazy skies and comfortable temperatures are expected in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The Twin Cities will see a high of around 79 degrees, slightly below the average high of 83 degrees. Clouds will try to decrease into the afternoon, with hazy skies and northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire state through Saturday due to more smoke drifting in from wildfires in Canada. The AQI on Wednesday ranges from red to orange, meaning air quality is unhealthy for everyone or for sensitive groups.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

The quiet and pleasant stretch of weather continues for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heading into next week, chances of showers return along with slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: