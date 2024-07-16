Minnesota weather: More comfortable Tuesday with a stray shower possible

A more pleasant Tuesday is in store with less humidity and a possible stray shower, but a break from the rain is right around the corner.

A cold front pushed through on Monday, removing the tropical air mass and setting the stage for a more comfortable and quieter few days.

We could soon see a stretch without rain, but an isolated drip is still possible on Tuesday afternoon. The best chances for precipitation are in southwestern Minnesota and near the Canadian border, but the Twin Cities metro might get a little wet.

Overall, the day will be comfortable with lower humidity, northwest winds at 5-15 mph, pocket sunshine, and temperatures just shy of 80 degrees in the metro area.

Wednesday's temperatures dip slightly, with highs in the mid-70s. However, it will be an overall sunny and beautiful day with some passing clouds.

Temperatures start crawling back into the 80s by Friday for a beautiful summer weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: