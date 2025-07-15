Minnesota weather: Hot ahead of evening storms Tuesday, cooler tomorrow

The Brief There's a heat advisory for the Twin Cities, with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s likely. Storms move from northern Minnesota to southern Minnesota throughout Tuesday with storms in the Twin Cities this evening. Wet with rumbles for Wednesday with cooler temperatures to close out the work week.



Hot and steamy before storms Tuesday with a rainy and cooler Wednesday to follow.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities until 8 p.m. this evening. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s and, with dew points near 70, will lead to feels like temperatures in the mid and upper 90s.

Showers and storms drop look likely through the afternoon and evening hours for north central Minnesota. The chance of storms moves into the Metro later in the evening.

These storms carry a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather for the metro and parts of northern Minnesota, and a level two slight risk for parts of central and western Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Rain and rumbles will linger into the first part of Wednesday with lighter showers for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay cooler Wednesday through Friday with highs mainly in the 70s.

Watch for a few rumbles on Saturday with weekend highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)