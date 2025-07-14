Minnesota weather: Heat advisory in place for Twin Cities Tuesday

The Brief A heat advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities metro Tuesday. The heat index is expected to be around 100 degrees. There will be little relief from the heat from Monday overnight into Tuesday.



A heat advisory was issued for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with the heat index expected to be around 100 degrees.

Heat advisory in Twin Cities

What we know:

The Twin Cities metro is expected to have feels like temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in place for the metro starting Tuesday, and the heat index is expected to be around 100 degrees.

The heat advisory will be fairly brief, but there will be very little relief from Monday's heat overnight into Tuesday.

Temperatures are only expected to drop to the mid to upper 70s overnight Monday.

(FOX 9)

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 9 weather app and allowing notifications.

What's next:

Wednesday through Friday will be cooler with highs in the 70s. Showers linger for Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound closer to 80 degrees by the weekend.