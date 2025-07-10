Minnesota weather: Unsettled weather to finish the work week, dry weekend

The Brief Showers and storms pass by Thursday morning with a stray/random pop-up rumble possible this afternoon. A few showers may pass by tonight with a better chance of showers and storms returning Friday evening. The sky clears early Saturday leading to a dry and decent weekend.



Areas of showers and thunderstorms will pass by the area ahead of a muggy and borderline hot afternoon on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

We wake to showers and storms in parts of the state on Thursday morning. A random thunderstorm will be possible in the state in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Winds will stay relatively mild out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The afternoon turns steamy and borderline hot as dew points climb into the upper 60s. Highs are in the 80s for much of Minnesota with feels like temperatures coming close to 90 degrees. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 86 degrees.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few showers and storms possible Thursday night, with most Friday now looking to stay dry until the evening hours. Then showers and storms pass from west to east Friday evening and into the early parts of the overnight hours.

We clear out early Saturday, leading to a comfortable and nice afternoon. Sunday and Monday turn very warm again with another round of showers and storms possible for Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

