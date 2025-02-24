Minnesota weather: Melting as high temperatures climb 20 degrees above average

The Brief Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s by Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, clouds will return, with light showers in southwestern Minnesota. The warmer temperatures will linger through the week and into the weekend.



Temperatures are rising in Minnesota, with high temperatures climbing to 20 degrees above average.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday's high temperature is 52 degrees in the Twin Cities metro as temperatures warm up.

Clouds are expected to return Monday afternoon and linger through the night, but temperatures will continue to stay warmer and melting will continue.

Southwestern Minnesota can expect some light showers Monday evening.

Warm week ahead

What's next:

The warm temperatures will linger through the week and into the weekend.

Showers are predicted Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some possible snowflakes.

Warming back into the 50s is probable by Friday, as the rest of the week will be mild and temperatures linger in the 40s.

By Saturday, the first day of March, temperatures will cool slightly into the high 30s, but the warm temperatures are expected to return on Sunday.

Here's your seven-day forecast: