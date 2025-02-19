Minnesota weather: Staying bitter cold Wednesday; turning quite warm next week

The Brief Temperatures are staying bitterly cold again on Wednesday with subzero wind chills. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 6 degrees. A gradual warming trend begins on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the 40s by the weekend.



It's another bitterly cold day on Wednesday but warmer temperatures are right around the corner.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday starts with another bitterly cold morning in Minnesota. A cold weather advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for much of the state due to subzero temperatures and wind chills in the 20s and 30s below zero.

The afternoon will remain frigid, with highs only reaching the single digits in most areas. A pocket of western Minnesota will struggle to rise above zero.

A northwest breeze at 5-15 mph will keep temperatures feeling below zero on Wednesday. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and linger into the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back below zero, setting up for another cold morning on Thursday.

Warmer days ahead

What's next:

A gradual warm up begins Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the teens. Friday is more of the same before temperatures return to seasonal averages on Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures will be above average, reaching the 40s, which will continue into early next week.

