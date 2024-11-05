Minnesota weather: A soggy and cool Election Day

The Brief Election Day will be cool and wet in the Twin Cities metro. Expect steady rain through most of the day with highs in the mid-40s. The rest of the week will remain dry as temperatures return to above-average.



Election Day on Tuesday will be wet and cooler in the Twin Cities with temperatures in the mid-40s and steady rain throughout the day.

Election Day forecast

It's going to be a wet day on Tuesday. The rain starts moving in after sunrise and remains steady for most of the day. A half an inch of rain could fall on Tuesday, before the showers taper off in the evening.

If you're voting on Election Day and want to avoid the rain, the best times to venture out are when polls open at 7 a.m., or closer to the polls closing from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling conditions on a rainy Election Day in Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Overall, Tuesday will be a cloudy and damp day with widespread highs in the mid-40s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 43 degrees with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Overnight remains mild as the cloud coverage thins and temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but dry, with temperatures reaching into the upper 40s. By Thursday, the sunshine tries to make a return, with temperatures warming back into the 50s and staying there into early next week.

The end of the workweek should stay dry before rain showers return from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: