Minnesota weather: Feeling hot and sticky Thursday, borderline oppressive Friday

The Brief Spotty morning showers and lingering clouds will clear for a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. It will feel hot and sticky with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Friday turns even hotter and borderline oppressive with dew points in the 70s.



Thursday will be hot and sticky with mostly sunny skies and heat index values in the 90s for the Twin Cities metro.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Spotty morning showers will give way to a mostly sunny day with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

It will be hot and sticky across Minnesota, with dew points in the upper 60s and temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 87 degrees, but it will feel like temperatures are in the 90s.

Overnight remains muggy and warm, with scattered storms possible across northern and parts of central Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday turns even hotter and borderline oppressive with dew points in the 70s and temperatures in the 90s, which pushes heat index values into the triple digits.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible early Saturday morning in the metro, with a stray thunderstorm possible again in the afternoon. Sunday brings calmer conditions with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead, the start of the week is a touch humid with temperatures holding in the mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: