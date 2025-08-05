Minnesota weather: Quiet Tuesday, rain and rumbles tonight into early Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a mostly quiet Tuesday in Minnesota with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s.
Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a light southeast breeze at 10-15 mph.
Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 82 degrees.
The clouds will increase into the evening as a system moves from the west, bringing the possibility of rain and rumbles overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Early showers clear out Wednesday morning, though a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out later in the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 mph.
Temperatures and dew points rise toward the end of the workweek with heat index values in the 90s.
The weekend starts muggy, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and temperatures holding in the low to mid-80s.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.