Minnesota weather: Quiet Tuesday, rain and rumbles tonight into early Wednesday

By
Published  August 5, 2025 6:23am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Partly cloudy and quiet Tuesday

It's a quiet day on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s on Tuesday.
    • Showers and rumbles move in overnight into early Wednesday.
    • Hotter and more humid conditions arrive by the end of the week, with feel-like temperatures in the 90s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a mostly quiet Tuesday in Minnesota with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s. 

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a light southeast breeze at 10-15 mph. 

Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 82 degrees. 

The clouds will increase into the evening as a system moves from the west, bringing the possibility of rain and rumbles overnight into early Wednesday morning. 

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Early showers clear out Wednesday morning, though a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out later in the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. 

Temperatures and dew points rise toward the end of the workweek with heat index values in the 90s.

The weekend starts muggy, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and temperatures holding in the low to mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

