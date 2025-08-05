Minnesota weather: Quiet Tuesday, rain and rumbles tonight into early Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s on Tuesday. Showers and rumbles move in overnight into early Wednesday. Hotter and more humid conditions arrive by the end of the week, with feel-like temperatures in the 90s.



It’s a mostly quiet Tuesday in Minnesota with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds along with a light southeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 82 degrees.

The clouds will increase into the evening as a system moves from the west, bringing the possibility of rain and rumbles overnight into early Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Early showers clear out Wednesday morning, though a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out later in the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures and dew points rise toward the end of the workweek with heat index values in the 90s.

The weekend starts muggy, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and temperatures holding in the low to mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)