Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Spotty light showers Monday, hot and steamy later this week

By
Published  August 4, 2025 6:23am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Mild, spotty light showers on Monday

MN weather: Mild, spotty light showers on Monday

Expect spotty light showers and comfortable temperatures on Monday ahead of the heat and humidity returning later this week. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Spotty light showers are possible on Monday under partly cloudy skies.
    • The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 79 degrees.
    • The heat and humidity return by midweek, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with a few spotty light showers during the day in Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Parts of the day will be fairly overcast, leading to the opportunity for a stray sprinkle or spotty light shower. The winds are fairly light from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high just shy of 80 degrees. 

Overnight lows dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The daily forecast for Aug. 4, 2025. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast 

What's next:

A warming trend begins on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. 

By midweek, temperatures jump into the upper 80s, accompanied by rising humidity and occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms.  

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

Weather ForecastMinnesota