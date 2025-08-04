Minnesota weather: Spotty light showers Monday, hot and steamy later this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with a few spotty light showers during the day in Minnesota.
Monday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Parts of the day will be fairly overcast, leading to the opportunity for a stray sprinkle or spotty light shower. The winds are fairly light from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high just shy of 80 degrees.
Overnight lows dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
The daily forecast for Aug. 4, 2025. (FOX 9)
Extended forecast
What's next:
A warming trend begins on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.
By midweek, temperatures jump into the upper 80s, accompanied by rising humidity and occasional chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.