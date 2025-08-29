Minnesota weather: A few showers, rumbles Friday; mild holiday weekend ahead

The Brief Scattered showers or rumbles are possible on Friday. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s across Minnesota. Labor Day weekend will be mostly dry, though a stray shower is possible on Saturday.



The Twin Cities metro will be partly sunny on Friday with a chance of a few rumbles, leading into a mild Labor Day weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A few pop-up showers or rumbles are possible Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect more clouds in southwestern Minnesota with sunnier skies northeast.

Highs reach the mid to upper 70s across much of the state. In the Twin Cities, look for partly sunny skies, southeast winds at 5 mph and a high of around 78 degrees.

Overnight stays partly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower or rumble and lows in the 60s.

Labor Day weekend forecast

What's next:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light winds all through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to be fairly seasonable with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. While the weekend will be mostly dry, a stray shower or rumble can't be ruled out for Saturday.

A cold front passing by around Tuesday brings a chance of showers and a few rumbles followed by cooler weather in the 60s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

