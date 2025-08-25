Minnesota weather: Bright, pleasantly cool as fall feel continues Monday

The Brief Expect below-average temperatures across Minnesota with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday. It will be a bright day with occasional passing clouds and a light breeze. A warming trend begins Tuesday with temperatures climbing back into the mid-70s.



Minnesota will hold onto its early fall feel Monday with bright skies and below-average temperatures.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A bright and cool Monday starts the workweek with below-average temperatures across the state. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s in Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 70 degrees.

Expect plenty of sunshine mixed with a few passing clouds, along with a light northwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, skies stay partly cloudy with calmer winds of around 5 mph. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, bringing another cooler night.

Forecast for Aug. 25, 2025. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

A warming trend begins Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s under less breezy conditions. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the upper 70s as humidity levels start to rise.

Another cold front slides through midweek, bringing temperatures back into the low and mid-70s, where they will hold through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)