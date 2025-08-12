Minnesota weather: Comfy Tuesday with heat returning at the end of the week

The Brief An air quality alert will expire Tuesday morning as the surface-level smoke clears from the state. Tuesday is comfortable with highs in the lower 80s for much of Minnesota. The heat and humidity return later in the week, with chances for showers and storms.



Tuesday will be sunny, but still a little hazy, with comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

An air quality alert is set to expire at 9 a.m. as surface-level smoke continues to clear from the state. Some lingering smoke higher in the atmosphere will keep skies hazy, though it will still be an overall sunny and bright Tuesday.

Conditions are mild, with falling dew points, northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and temperatures in the lower 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 81 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Wednesday is expected to bring plenty of sunshine, very light winds and temperatures in the low 80s.

The workweek closes on a hotter and stickier note as dew points rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This may come with a few rounds of late-day showers and storms.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)