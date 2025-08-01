Minnesota weather: Mild and smoky with an air quality alert Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Smoky skies and mild temperatures linger Friday, but relief from the air quality is in sight this weekend.
Friday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
The ground level smoke from wildfires in Canada is sticking around Friday, but it’s still a comfortable day with hazy sunshine, light southeasterly winds and highs in the upper 70s.
The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 79 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s.
Air quality:
The air quality alert remains in place for Minnesota through 5 p.m. on Saturday. Southerly winds will then start to push the smoke out, helping to improve air quality across the state.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Saturday stays comfortable but still a bit hazy with highs in the upper 70s. By Sunday, cleaner air returns with more sunshine and highs, once again, in the upper 70s.
Monday brings a touch of humidity with partly cloudy skies and a chance for rumbles out west. Temperatures warm into the 80s by Tuesday, with chances of widespread rumbles by midweek.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 9 meteorologists.