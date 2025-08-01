Minnesota weather: Mild and smoky with an air quality alert Friday

The Brief Smoky sunshine and poor air quality stick around Friday. Temperatures are comfortable in the upper 70s. Southern winds will begin to shift smoke out of the region this weekend.



Smoky skies and mild temperatures linger Friday, but relief from the air quality is in sight this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The ground level smoke from wildfires in Canada is sticking around Friday, but it’s still a comfortable day with hazy sunshine, light southeasterly winds and highs in the upper 70s.

The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 79 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s.

Air quality:

The air quality alert remains in place for Minnesota through 5 p.m. on Saturday. Southerly winds will then start to push the smoke out, helping to improve air quality across the state.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday stays comfortable but still a bit hazy with highs in the upper 70s. By Sunday, cleaner air returns with more sunshine and highs, once again, in the upper 70s.

Monday brings a touch of humidity with partly cloudy skies and a chance for rumbles out west. Temperatures warm into the 80s by Tuesday, with chances of widespread rumbles by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: