Minnesota weather: Patchy sun, random showers, and stronger evening storms Thursday

The Brief Thursday turns more humid as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s. A few showers are possible around midday before a break in the afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms is possible this evening. The Twin Cities is under a Level 2 slight risk of severe weather.



Thursday brings increasing clouds, muggy conditions and a few showers before thunderstorm chances arrive in Minnesota toward the evening.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday turns warmer and more humid with periods of patchy sunshine. Temperatures warm into the low 80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 83 degrees.

Clouds gradually increase as the first round of rain moves south and east during the morning and midday hours. A few showers could reach the Twin Cities around midday or early afternoon before a break in the action later in the afternoon.

A cold front then sweeps northwest to southeast across the state, bringing a second round of showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

(FOX 9)

Storms possible Thursday evening

Storm chances:

The Twin Cities metro and much of southern Minnesota are under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather Thursday evening. Areas to the north are under a Level 1 marginal risk.

The main window for severe weather is 6 p.m. to midnight as thunderstorms develop along the approaching cold front. The strongest storms could produce hail between 1 and 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts over 60 mph and heavy downpours. A very isolated tornado is also possible.

Map of severe storm risk as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will be less humid with periods of passing clouds and sunshine. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day.

The weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Highs remain seasonable next week, with another chance for a stray thunderstorm late Monday into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)